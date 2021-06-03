The Family Man Season 2 Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man 2 has released on Amazon Prime Video after much speculations. The show had landed in trouble even before release due to its trailer and streaming service Amazon Prime Video's track record with the netizens. Now, the show has leaked online hours after its release on June 4, 2021.

According to reports, the show has already reached piracy network sites in HD quality and is available in different languages. The Family Man season 2 is currently streaming on Amazon in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

For the unversed, The Family Man follows Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant Tiwari, who continues to jostle between the duality of being a middle-class family man and a world-class spy trying to save the nation from an imminent attack. The trailer had revealed that Srikant has quit his high-risk job at the agency and joined a normal 9-5 job because of his family. However, he suffers from FOMO and returns to the field in search of more adventure.

The Family Man 2: 5 Things To Know About Samantha Akkineni Before Watching The Amazon Series

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, the show also stars South superstar Samantha Akkineni, who makes her digital debut with the series. Her character introduction in the trailer as the antagonist in the show had led to a controversy. While many netizens called for a ban on the show, filmmaker Raj and DK had released a statement asking fans to watch the show.

Meanwhile, Manoj has said that the majority of the crew on the show are Tamilians and they worked on the story keeping in mind the interest of the audience. "Raj and DK, Samantha (Akkineni), Priyamani, Suman (Kumar), who is the writer... Who can be a better person than these guys to safeguard the interests of Tamil people, friends and viewers? I don't think anybody can be better than them," the actor said in a statement.

The Family Man 2 Controversy: Raj And DK Request Everyone To Wait & Watch The Show

The show also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anand Sami and N Alagam Perumal.