The Family Man 2: Makers Issue Statement, Manoj Bajpayee's Show Will Release This Summer

Amazon Prime Video's much-awaited The Family Man 2 has a fresh date of release, this summer will be for all of us to watch the series at ease. The makers of the show Raj & DK release an official statement.

The statement reads, "We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere On Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can't wait to bring it to you!"

The teaser video is intriguing and keep the curiosity of the audiences high. The cliffhanger scene at the end of Season 1 is still fresh in people's mind and the viewers have been in anticipation ever since then. The series recalls to be a never seen before storyline, a 'family man on a mission' as people call it. The storyline for Season 1 was gripping and managed to keep the audiences on the edge of their seats when necessary.

The new season of the show will see Manoj Bajpayee reprise his character as Srikant Tiwari, along with Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: The Family Man 2: Makers Tease Moosa's Return As Manoj Bajpayee's Nemesis

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Will Return With Season 2 On February 12, Makers Release New Teaser