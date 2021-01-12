The Family Man 2: Makers Tease Moosa's Return As Manoj Bajpayee's Nemesis

Makers Tease Moosa's Return In The Family Man Season 2

The teaser also features the creators, Raj and DK, who are asked by an interviewer if Moosa is back. But the duo refuses to respond while Manoj says, "Sharib is just playing and there are no ghosts on set." Notably, Moosa played by Neeraj Madhav was a Muslim, who joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria to avenge the death of his family at the hands of Hindu fundamentalists. He was the main villain in season 1. However, his character died in season 1 and it is unclear how he will make a comeback.

The Family Man 2 Trailer To Release On January 13

The crime thriller that focuses on Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who secretly works as a senior analyst at the National Intelligence Agency. The new season will reportedly pit Srikant against a new antagonist, Raji, played by Samantha Akkineni, while struggling to strike a balance between his personal and professional life. The first teaser had claimed, 'No one is safe.'

The Family Man 2 Will Return On February 12, 2021

The Family Man 2's new teaser also revealed that the makers will be unveiling the full-length trailer on January 13. The Amazon Prime original will release on February 12, 2021.