The Family Man 2: Makers Tease Moosa's Return As Manoj Bajpayee's Nemesis
The makers of Manoj Bajpayee's crime thriller, The Family Man season 2 unveiled a new teaser revealing hints and shared a new twist from the upcoming episodes. The season one that released back in 2019, was one of the most-loved shows of the year, and fans are eagerly waiting for its return.
The Amazon Prime Video's official Twitter account while sharing the new teaser wrote, "Is Moosa back? ? @SrikantTFM #TheFamilyManOnPrime."
The teaser shows JK Talpade, played by Sharib Hashmi, talking to the camera asking them to stop recording more BTS videos. Still in character, he walks to his vanity van and opens the door to find Moosa standing, waiting for him in an all-black outfit. Talpade shuts the door and is scared to go back. But on checking again the van is empty. He sees Moosa several times on set and Manoj Bajpayee who plays Srikant, tells him that he can't be back.
The teaser also features the creators, Raj and DK, who are asked by an interviewer if Moosa is back. But the duo refuses to respond while Manoj says, "Sharib is just playing and there are no ghosts on set." Notably, Moosa played by Neeraj Madhav was a Muslim, who joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria to avenge the death of his family at the hands of Hindu fundamentalists. He was the main villain in season 1. However, his character died in season 1 and it is unclear how he will make a comeback.
The Family Man 2 Trailer To Release On January 13
The crime thriller that focuses on Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who secretly works as a senior analyst at the National Intelligence Agency. The new season will reportedly pit Srikant against a new antagonist, Raji, played by Samantha Akkineni, while struggling to strike a balance between his personal and professional life. The first teaser had claimed, 'No one is safe.'
The Family Man 2 Will Return On February 12, 2021
The Family Man 2's new teaser also revealed that the makers will be unveiling the full-length trailer on January 13. The Amazon Prime original will release on February 12, 2021.
