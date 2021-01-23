The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee And Samantha Akkineni Get A Twitter Emoji Before Trailer Release

Since the season two announcement, the makers of The Family Man 2 have released teasers with few hints about the new mystery in the show. However, none had given a glimpse of Samantha Akkineni's character. Now just before the trailer release, Twitter has given special emoji to the show's official hashtag #TheFamilyMan2. Alongside the protagonist Manoj Bajpayee, the emoji also features the antagonist Samantha Akkineni.

With the first look of Samantha Akkineni's character fans have also speculated that the emoji means her character plays a pivotal role in the story. While others are hoping she will be seen throughout season two's runtime. The emoji reportedly also marks the first time an Indian female actor got an emoji on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the actress was also shocked to hear the same. Samantha quote tweeted "Really??" to a portal's tweet which states, ".@Samanthaprabhu2 Becomes First Indian Actress To Get Character Emoji!"

Soon after the hashtag began trending on Twitter. Sharing his excitement Manoj Bajpayee also tweeted, "And it trending on no. 1 and #TheFamilyMan2 got it's own emoji too!!!"

The emoji reportedly shows Samantha donning an army officer's uniform, mid salute. According to reports, Samantha plays the main antagonist, Raji, while Bajpayee's character Srikant struggles to strike a balance between his personal and professional life.

The Family Man had received tremendous praise for the story with season one's release. The show follows Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The edgy, action drama mainly focused on his efforts to keep his low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job a secret from his family while also playing the roles of being a husband and a father.

The Family Man season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from February 12, 2021.

