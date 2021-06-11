Manoj Bajpayee On Samantha's Performance In The Family Man 2: I Want To Be Overshadowed By My Co-Actors

The second season of The Family Man has been receiving several accolades like the first instalment. The highly acclaimed series starring Manoj Bajpayee is currently streaming on the OTT streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video. Manoj has been winning hearts with his performance as the protagonist Srikant Tiwari, who faces a new nemesis named Raji, played by Samantha Akkineni in the new season.

For the unversed, ever since the series released on June 4, the audience can't stop raving about the performance of Samantha aka Raji, who is at loggerheads with Manoj in the series. In a recent interview, Bajpayee was asked if he ever worried about being overshadowed by Samantha on the show. He replied by stating that he is possessive about his co-actors and wanted Samantha to make an impact in her debut series.

Manoj told SpotBoyE, "I want to be overshadowed by my co-actors. I admire them, I really want them to do extremely well, I am saying not out of any modesty but that’s how I feel about my co-actors, I am very possessive about them. I only think good for them. I really wanted Samantha to make such an impact with her debut in the series and that too you know a series made by Raj DK and Suparn Verma.”

He then went on to praise his other co-stars from the series and added, "I always wanted Sharib to do well and now with Season 2, he has become one of the most sought-after actors. Also Sunny Hinduja or Shreya Dhanwanthe, Shahab Ali, I want them to do very well. I am always concerned and always pushing and telling them the ways to go about it. And Now all of them are stars in their own right after season 2.”

The Family Man 2 stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Shahab Ali. Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the action-thriller series has been co-directed by Suparn Varma.