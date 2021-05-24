The Family Man 2: Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko Calls For Ban On Amazon Prime Video Series

Ever since the makers of The Family Man released the trailer of season 2, netizens have been slamming Amazon Prime Video for its content. Last week, Naam Tamilar Katchi top leader Seeman also called for a ban on the show. Now Rajya Sabha member and MDMK leader Vaiko has written a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a broadcast ban.

According to reports, Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko has asked Javadekar to stop the broadcast of the show alleging that it 'shows Tamilians in a negative light.' He alleged that the show depicts "Tamilians as terrorist and ISI Agents and having link with Pakistan."

The letter further reads, "Moreover, the sacrifices made by Tamil Eelam warriors were also wrongly shown as a terrorist act. Tamil speaking actress Samnadha (Samantha Prabhu) was shown as a terrorist and having connection with Pakistani terrorist."

"These descriptions have hurt the sentiments of Tamil people and Tamil culture and offensive against the Tamil community. The people of Tamil Nadu are raising serious objections over such act and are protesting against the Serial," read an excerpt of the letter, reported by Free Press Journal.

Hours after the trailer release fans had taken to Twitter to slam the makers, hashtags like The Family Man 2 against Tamils also began trending on social media. This is not the first time Amazon Prime Video has been called out for its content, last year complaints were filed against the streaming platform for Mirzapur 2 and Tandav in earlier 2021.

The Family Man 2 set to release in June 2021, stars Manoj, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, and Mahek Thakur, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N. Alagamperumal.