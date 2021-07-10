The Family Man 2's Driti AKA Ashlesha Thakur Talks About Filming Romantic Scenes With Co-star Abhay Verma

Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Shahab Ali has become a fan favourite. However, apart from the leading stars, artists Ashlesha Thakur who played Driti and Abhay Verma who played Kalyan too garnered a lot of fame.

In season two, Shrikant and Suchi's daughter Dhriti plays a rebellious teenager who falls in love with a guy over the internet. However, through the show, she ends up having to take drastic steps against Kalyan when he betrays her. Dhriti-Kalyan's relationship was also one of most discussed topics among the netizens.

Recently, Ashlesha Thakur recently opened up about filming romantic scenes at a young age. She told News18.com that she was very nervous but she trusted her directors, Raj and DK.

Talking about how she prepared for the scenes, she said, "It was a very new thing for me to do. I had to bring maturity to the character and not have that kidd-ish way of acting. I wanted to make it look very natural and spontaneous. I watched a lot of web series where there is a love interest involved. I researched and studied a lot. Shooting the kissing scene is very technical. It is no fun. It is my work and whatever the requirements are as an actor, I should be comfortable with it."

The Family Man 2: Shahab Ali Reveals His Intimate Scenes With Samantha Akkineni Were Deleted

Ashlesha added that the directors also had a discussion with her and her father before the filming began. She revealed, "When I was told that I have a small peck and a love interest in the second season, Raj and DK (the directors) called me and my father to their office to discuss it. My father asked me what I thought about it. I decided that I wanted to go ahead with it since I am also evolving as an actor."

"I trust my directors and did not worry about what it would look like on screen because I know how meticulous they are with their writing," she told the portal.

In the show, Ashlesha's character Dhriti can be seen going through some tough times. From constant fights with her family to being kidnapped because of her father's job. She added that the roles was exhausting and emotionally and mentally challenging for me.

The Family Man Becomes Fourth Most Popular Show In The World On IMDb List, Makers Celebrates

Talking about the kidnapping sequence she added, "Getting kidnapped was something that was making me very nervous. I did not want to do that scene. I was telling Raj and Suparn sir, 'let's do it another day'. When I did the first take, I was confused whether I was doing the correct thing. When the directors supported me, I knew I was on the right track."

Ashlesha has since gained a huge fan following on social media and has also appeared in several ads. The Family Man 2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.