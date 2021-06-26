The Family Man 2: Shahab Ali Reveals His Intimate Scenes With Samantha Akkineni Were Deleted

The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni is still making headlines. Recently, actor Shahab Ali who essayed the role of Sajid in the series opened up about his deleted scenes from the show.

Notably, Samantha Akkineni's character Raji and Sajid both played extremists in the series. They are part of the group planning to carry out a suicidal assassination plan in India to kill the Prime Minister of the country. Halfway through season 2, it became evident that the two have a soft corner for each other, however, nothing ever happened between them in the show.

Now, Shahab has revealed that there were intimate scenes, which were edited by the makers in the final stage. Talking about the deleted scenes he told Bollywood Hungama, "It is not just the intimate scenes. It was the usual process - you have a lengthy show and there is the process of editing which comes later. It was not like a particular scene was edited out."

Shahab added that the makers did what was right for the show, and said, "I think only those scenes were retained that were required and logical. The parts that were not logical, were not kept (in the final version)."

He revealed that they shot for some "scenes that suggested that they fall in love towards the end." He added, "But those scenes were not making sense for the creators, or maybe the platform. So, those scenes were edited out. There are so many scenes edited out, so it is not a big deal. That is the process (of content creation)."

The Family Man, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK has been garnering praise for the storytelling and performances from all over the country. Fans are eagerly waiting for the makers to announce the show's return with season 3.