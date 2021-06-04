The Family Man 2 Web Series Review: Manoj Bajpayee And Samantha Akkineni Offer A Show That Has It All

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi Director: Raj & D.K

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi, Tamil

Duration: 9 Episodes / 60 minutes

Story: The Family Man 2 follows Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant Tiwari, who continues to jostle between the duality of being a middle-class family man and a world-class spy trying to save the nation from an imminent attack.

Review: While the first season of The Family Man brought a perfect balance between action and comedy, the makers decided to bring out the big guns with season two. Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the series maintains its magic along with a dose of reality. However, few parts of the show are hard to watch and loopholes are hard to get by when the rest has been written with precision.

Instead of an imminent threat on a city, this time the season two has collided domestic disturbances with diplomatic tension. Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) who has returned in season two, is struggling to assimilate to the life of a corporate man while his best friend JK continues on with dangerous missions. With the family still falling apart, Sri finally turns to the one thing he has in control and is confident of, his high risk profile job.

The Family Man 2 Controversy: Raj And DK Request Everyone To Wait & Watch The Show

Back on the TASC force, Sri made it very clear that they are just soldiers protecting the position of the leader irrespective of the one sitting on the chair, or the government in charge. In another scene, the makers have also emphasised that a group of rebels can turn into freedom fighters based on time and context, making it clear that they did not plan on labelling any organisation or community as traitorous.

As much as the makers have paid attention to the screenplay, they have also made sure to back every bad move by the antagonists with emotional backstory. They somewhat also succeed in making you feel bad for the so-called terrorist, who end up becoming pawns in someone else's game. At the centre of it all is Raji played by Samantha Akkineni - an indoctrinated rebel soldier tasked with carrying out the assassination of the Prime Minister.

Samantha holds her own in every scene despite the distracting thick layer of brown eyeshadow on her face. She delivers an antagonist that is ruthless and just as good as the leading man of the show. Other than the two, Sharib Hashmi (JK), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti), Abhay Verma (Salman) also established a strong presence on screen with their performances.

The Family Man 2 Controversy: Manoj Bajpayee Says Show's Major Cast & Crew Members Are Tamilians

With season two the makers levelled up with the story's seriousness but managed to maintain the comic aspects with continuity. From gigs about unable to drink tea to rubbing ointment after being beaten up, The Family Man 2 had much needed moments of relief. But the best part throughout season two are the single-take set pieces. Raj and DK are behind the two best actions scenes in the show that take you in the middle of the battle - the jail-break sequence and the final shootout scene.

Overall, The Family Man 2 maintains the best part of the show and levels up at the same time. The Samantha Akkineni and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer is a must-watch of the season especially for the season 3 teaser at the end.