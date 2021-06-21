The Family Man Becomes Fourth Most Popular Show In The World On IMDb List, Makers Celebrates

The Family Man team is celebrating their latest achievement with the show. According to reports, the amazon prime original has now become the fourth most popular show in the world on IMDb list. Apart from the Raj and DK directorial, the list also includes 2021's best releases like Loki, Sweet Tooth, Mare of Easttown, Friends, Game of Thrones, WandaVision Breaking Bad and more.

Raj Nidimoru On The Family Man's Success & Plans For Season 3: We Are Happy To Get Into S3 Very Soon

The news was shared by the show's leading man Manoj on Instagram. The actor reshared a screenshot of the list in celebration. For the unversed, the show's both seasons have ranked on the list.

The creators Raj and DK also took to their social media account and shared the news. The caption read, "The Family Man, Season 2 is the 4th most popular show worldwide 🌎 @imdb #thefamilymanseason2"

Take a look at the post,

Manoj Bajpayee To Get Paid Rs 20-22 Crore For The Family Man Season 3?

In the meantime, fans are most excited to find out about The Family Man season 3. During an interaction, the duo said they are still in the planning stage. They said, "The story was always there. Not that particular scene (the last sequence) but the idea of where the show is heading was always there even as we wrote season two."

As we were discussing season two, we were discussing other ideas that are going to come later. So we knew where it was heading, what world it was going to focus on and what kind of things are going into it," the directors told Indianexpress.com.

Notably, IMDb decides its rankings based on user votes, as fans continue to review and vote for new releases around the globe. The rankings also keep on changing from time to time. According to reports, apart from The Family Man, no other Indian TV show appears on the top 100 list.