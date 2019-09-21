English
    The Family Man LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers For Download A Day After Release

    By
    |

    Not just the movies, Tamilrockers are not sparing web series as well! After Tamil movie Kaappaan, the Tamil dubbed version of Amazon Prime original, The Family Man, has been leaked in HD quality by the notorious website. The spy thriller, which was released yesterday (September 20), marks the debut of amazing actors Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in the digital space and the show's leak is indeed bad news for them!

    The Family man is created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. and revolves around Srikant Tiwari, who plays the role of a government agent (spy). The show received good reviews from viewers. They lauded Manoj's performance and a few of them are eagerly waiting for the second season already. Take a look at a few comments!

    Ronak Panchal: Just Finished #TheFamilyMan . What A Show👍👍👍👏👏 Adding This Show In My Favourites. - (sic)

    Ravι praтap: @BajpayeeManoj steals the thunder and the lightning in #TheFamilyMan. - (sic)

    "Finally completed watching #TheFamilyMan . Hands-down the one best Action packed and fabulous story line @BajpayeeManoj #nailedit." - (sic)

    "#TheFamilyMan on @PrimeVideoIN is easily one of the best spy thrillers I have come across so far.. So balanced and nuanced performance by the one and only @BajpayeeManoj ,and so was the performance of rest of the cast." - (sic)

    "#TheFamilyMan on @PrimeVideoIN is a benchmark in realistic story telling! Loved every bit of the legend @BajpayeeManoj sir!" - (sic)

    "#TheFamilyMan is one of the best series I ever watched, a proper thriller which exceeded my expectations. I couldn't stop myself from binge watching it. @BajpayeeManoj is brilliant throughout. Take a bow @krishdk, @rajndk. Eagerly waiting for Season 2." - (sic)

    "A fabulous indian spy thriller web series #TheFamilyMan . Amazing work sir @BajpayeeManoj and all the team. It's a portrait of real situation on Kashmir valley, and what an acting masterpiece you are. Truly fantastic. Just overwhelmed." - (sic)

    "#TheFamilyMan @BajpayeeManoj : "Mera mangalsutra leke bhaag raha hai wo" .... 😂😂😂😂😂 Maza aa gaya. @krishdk 😝🙌🏻 Only you have a knack of coming up with such stories. Slick and Entertaining!!!" - (sic)

