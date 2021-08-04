The Family Man: Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Mahesh Bhatt Called To Praise His Performance, 'Proved Yourself Right'

Manoj Bajpayee who is gearing up for the release of the ZEE5 film, Dial 100 is still receiving praises for his precious project, The Family Man. Apart from fans, the film fraternity has also been praising Bajpayee's performance as Shrikant Tiwari, a middle-class man struggling to balance domestic family life and being a spy.

The actor recently revealed the best compliment he received from his colleagues in the film industry for his performance in the show. Manoj Bajpayee told Hindustan Times that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had college him to congratulate him on the show's success.

"Mr Mahesh Bhatt called up recently. He went on and on about my performance, and he knows me from the beginning and my journey. He said in the end, 'The audacity with which you were working proved yourself right.' In a way, he is right. I was quite audacious. With that kind of audacity, to survive in this industry even for a month is impossible," Bajpayee told the portal.

Meanwhile, he also talked about OTT platform's boom. He said that the experiments in direction and writing for OTT shows celebrated talent. He said, "OTT doesn't subscribe to any kind of hyped-up stardom, it actually celebrates talent. That is why we see so many great actors emerging almost every second week. You have so many actors to look up to, I personally learn so much from these new actors, who are junior to me, and that is happening in every language, be it Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil or Telugu or any other language."

He concluded saying, "I just hope that it doesn't change or get into the commercial propagation too much. I hope that the only focus is the content and talent."

Notably, Dial 100, directed by Rensil D'Silva also stars Manoj Bajpayee as a government officer, police officer Nikhil Sood. The film also stars Neena Gupta as the antagonist and Sakshi Tanwar and his wife. The thriller will release on August 6, 2021.