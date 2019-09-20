English
    The Family Man Review: Manoj Bajpayee's Spy Thriller Keeps You Glued; Is A Must-watch

    Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani foray into the digital space with Amazon Prime original, The Family Man, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The spy thriller is about a government agent, Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj, who struggles to strike a balance between his professional and personal lives.

    Story: Although Srikant excels in his work and takes it quite seriously, he is also conscious of his responsibilities as a husband and father, but sometimes end up falling short. One day, while going about his domestic chores, he finds himself caught in a sudden case that requires his full attention, and this eventually throws his family life upside down.

    Cast

    Priyamani plays Manoj's wife Suchitra, and Sharad Kelkar plays Suchitra's former colleague, Arvind. Sharib Hashmi is seen as Srikant's partner, JK Talpade; Neeraj Madhav plays as ISIS recruit, Moosa Rehman; Pawan Chopra is seen as Srikant's boss, Mr Sharma; Shreya Dhanwanthary as a new agent, Zoya; Dalip Tahil as Srikant's mentor, Kulkarni; and Gul Panag plays Srinagar NIA officer, Saloni Bhatt.

    Performances

    Priyamani, who is seen as a nagging wife, is also shown having her own personal struggles. Just like Manoj, she too is a natural performer. On the other hand, Manoj steals the limelight in a never-seen-before 'spy' avatar. The actor is in top form and brings an earnest nuance to his performance. He is effortlessly excellent. All other actors are also fabulous in their roles.

    Verdict

    Apart from the cast, the snappy one-liners are another highlight of the show. Overall, this spy thriller will not let you down and will keep you hooked. If you are looking for an engaging binge-watch this weekend, then this show is for you! A must-watch, we can say.

