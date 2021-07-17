The Family Man's Priyamani On Fans' Criticism, Says They Tell 'May God Never Give A Wife Like You'

Priyamani has become a household name with her portrayal as Suchi in the popular Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man. She essays the role of Manoj Bajpayee's wife in the same and her character often experiences some marital discord with her husband. Recently the actress opened up about some harsh criticisms that she often gets from fans just because they dislike her character from the show. She also revealed that one of the fans messaged her stating that he prays that God never gives a wife like her to anyone.

Talking about the same to Bollywood Bubble, Priyamani said, "I believe that I have done something right. You can diss me all you want, you can hate me. But that's when I know that my character is good...even now I received a message saying, 'You shouldn't have done this to Shrikant.'...Whatever post I put on my Instagram, half the people comment saying, 'Oh You did this for Arvind', or 'Why did you cheat on Shrikant' I don't tend to respond to all that. I just laugh it off...And a lot of people actually send me messages saying, 'May God give me a slice of bread less but not a wife like you."

However, the Golimaar actress also expressed her frustration on the fans of The Family Man who cannot differentiate between her and her on-screen character Suchi on the show. Priyamani further added, "I can't sit down and explain everyone saying, 'Boss this is a reel. I am an actor. This is my job what I am doing. I am not this in real life. And people are actually going to the extent of saying even things like 'You will never be happy in your life.' I wonder why go to such an extent? Look you don't like the character, well and good, that is your opinion. But you don't have to take it out personally on the actor who is playing the part."

Talking about the show, it also stars Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Ashlesha Thakur, Sharad Kelkar and others in pivotal roles. South sensation Samantha Akkineni also joined the cast as the main antagonist in the second season. The show has been helmed by Raj & DK.