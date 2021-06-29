The Family Man's Antagonist Darshan Kumaar Says Fans Have Been Abusing Him Due To His Character

Actor Darshan Kumaar has been receiving several praises for his role as the antagonist Major Sameer in the first two seasons of The Family Man. However, the actor has recently revealed that some section of the fans of the show has been abusing him. Darshan revealed that this is because these fans cannot differentiate between him and his character in real life.

According to a news report in Hindustan Times, Darshan Kumaar revealed to a leading publication how his performance has been well-received by some members of the film fraternity. The Mary Kom actor said, "Actually, it's mixed. The film fraternity and fans, they're saying, 'you're looking so hot, you're looking so good, you performed so well'. I'm getting appreciation for my looks, for my acting, for my attitude."

However, Darshan then went on to add how some fans have been hurling abuses and criticisms at him just because he has essayed a negative character on the show. The NH10 actor revealed, "And then there are others who are saying slogans like, 'Hindustan zindabad, Major Sameer Murdabad', or 'Doodh Maangoge Toh Kheer Denge, Major Sameer Hindustan Ki Taraf Dekha Toh Cheer Denge. He went on to say, "I've been getting so much hatred. People think I'm from Pakistan. They've forgotten that I'm Darshan, and I'm also from India. I'm an actor, and I'm just playing the character."

Talking about the show, The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role and is helmed by Raj & DK. It revolves around the main protagonist Srikant Tiwari struggling to balance his tedious job as an agent and his duty towards his family. The show also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwantary, Sharad Kelkar, Shahab Ali in the lead roles. South sensation Samantha Akkineni had joined the star cast as a pivotal antagonist in the second season.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Times Now, Darshan Kumaar had opened up about his initial struggling days. The Aashram actor had said, "I used to walk 5 to 7 km because I couldn't afford (travelling in) buses every day, to go for the auditions. So, instead of taking bus tickets, I used to use that money and buy Parle G (biscuit) so I could survive the entire day outside, eating that Parle G (biscuit) packet. After that, I used to do dubbing for 400 to 500 rupees, full day. That was a very tough time. Because full-day you are working really hard, shouting and, doing stuff but you are hardly getting paid."