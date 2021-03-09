The Family Man Season 2: Manoj Bajpayee Rubbishes Reports Of Show Being Cancelled

After Amazon Prime Video found itself surrounded by several legal cases due to recent releases like Mirzapur 2 and Tandav, it was being speculated that the makers have cancelled the release of The Family Man season 2. However, Manoj Bajpayee shut down the rumours with a tweet.

The makers of The Family Man 2 had already shared several teasers and posters of the new season. They had also revealed the release date as February 19, 2021, and were gearing up for the trailer release when the legal troubles started for the streaming platform.

Manoj opened up about the rumours by responding to a Twitter user talking about the same. He also tagged the official handle of Amazon Prime Video and the show makers Raj and DK in the tweet. The actor wrote, "Absolute nonsense !!! Quite amazed that there is not even a single name appeared to authenticate this article or news whatever you call it. BS BS BS !!!! arey bhai director se hi baat kar lo ya OTT se .bas kisi tarah ek shagufa chhodna hai."

Raj and DK also reacted to a similar tweet with the caption, "BS".

The Twitter user had shared an article claiming that Amazon Prime Video cancelled the second seasons of both The Family Man and Paatal Lok, after the guidelines issued by the I&B Ministry. However, the report was not confirmed by an official quote.

The report also claimed that the streaming platform has also stalled the release of Vishal Bhardwaj's new show based on the Kandahar hijack as well as another show titled Kamathipura, which was set to release on March 8.

Coming back to The Family Man 2, the makers earlier this year had revealed that, the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer will release this summer. The most awaited release has also been making the headlines for Samantha Akkineni, who will make her digital debut with the show.

