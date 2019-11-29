The Family Man Season 2 Shooting Begins; Samantha Akkineni Joins Cast

The Family Man, which was created and directed by Raj and DK, was lauded by critics as well as the audience. The makers of the web series have announced the filming of the second season and wrote, "Season 2! Now filming! #thefamilyman #TheFamilyMan2 #nowfilming." - (sic) The first edition starred Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar and Sharad Kelkar among others. This time, joining the cast will be South star Samantha Akkineni.

Raj and DK welcomed Samantha and tweeted, "Welcome aboard @Samanthaprabhu2. This is going to be an awesome ride!! #TheFamilyMan #TheFamilyMan2." The actress too shared a video and captioned it, " #TheFamilyMan #TheFamilyMan2 Yasssssssss finallyyyyyyy.... my web series debut with the most kickass show ... 😎 @rajanddk my heroes 🤗❤️ Thankyou for giving me a dream role." - (sic)

Meanwhile, on making her digital debut, Samantha had told IE, "With the digital space booming, I knew I had to be a part of this revolution. What better way to make my digital debut, than with one of India's most loved series - The Family Man. I have loved Raj & DK's work and given the global reach and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn't have asked for better partners. The role I play in the show is diametrically different from anything I have done before. It will certainly surprise and delight my fans."

Manoj Bajpayee is excited about the second season. He told the leading daily, "There is no better feeling for an actor than being appreciated by the audience and fans. The response received for my performance in The Family Man has been overwhelming and I am grateful to Raj and DK and Amazon Prime Video for their faith in me and giving me an opportunity to play the flawed but extremely relatable Srikant Tiwari. The experience of working with Amazon Prime Video has been phenomenal and I am truly excited for Season 2."

