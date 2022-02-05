The Great Indian Murder Web Series Review: Richa Chadha & Pratik Gandhi Will Manage To Hold Your Attention

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, Sharib Hashmi, Shashank Arora, Raghubir Yadav Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Available On: Disney+ Hotstar

Duration: 8 Episodes / 40 Minutes

Language: Hindi

Plot: Based on Vikas Swarup's book Six Suspects, the 8-part series follows two investigative officers as they uncover the secrets of industrialist Vicky Rai's death. The show explores the story of six suspects and their ploys of betrayal, vengeance, politics, love and more.

Review: The Great Indian Murder, is an 8-part series, exploring a murder plot that is spread across the country and filled with hate, revenge, betrayal and political ploys. The show based on Vikas Swarup's book Six Suspects has been extensively adapted for the new age with newer characters. However, most of them remain one-directional with no space to grow.

Vicky Rai (Jatin Goswami) an industrialist and a Casanova is arrested in a case of murder and rape of two underage girls. After three years of court cases, with the help of his politician father, Vicky manages to clear his name legally. However, he has many enemies personal and public. While the media trial persists, Vicky arranges for a party to celebrate his triumphant return. But during the celebration, he is shot dead by one of his haters.

The police immediately arrests two people on the night of the party, Munna (Shashank Arora) a small-time crook from a Delhi slum and Eketi (Mani PR) an Andaman man who had sneaked into the party looking for an idol stolen from his tribe. Both have little to do with the murder at first glance, but end up playing crucial roles in others' plans. As the investigation is handed over to CBI's Suraj (Pratik Gandhi), other suspects start to make their presence known.

Richa Chadha a local officer, who had worked on Vicky Rai's previous case, is also asked to assist on the murder case. While she continues on an honest investigation, Suraj continues to build his case in a different direction. The first half of the show roams the length of the country only for the story to be stuck in the same place. In several episodes, while the story follows the suspect, the audience is bound to miss the purpose of the show.

On the other hand, the end is rushed enough to leave the audience confused, once again of the purpose. Without spoiling the plot for the purpose of this review, I would just call it an unsatisfactory ending. However, the adapted screenplay just manages to give each actor a chance to present his/her calibre.

While Richa and Pratik appear later in the show, it's their consistency and chemistry with each other that will keep you hooked. I hoped to see more scenes of them together. Some of the other actors that are bound to leave a mark are Shashank Arora, Mani PR and Amey Wagh. Amey, unfortunately, got the short end of the stick, the purpose of his character and any chance of redemption for others was left unexplored.

Meanwhile, Sharib Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav need no introduction. They are flawless and lawful to their characters. Hopefully, Jatin Goswami will find better roles to showcase his talent in the future.

Overall, The Great Indian Murder gives the audience a free tour across the country, its class system, social injustice and corruption, but it may fail to hold the audience's attention for long. If the makers are set to return with a season 2, the unfinished ending hasn't left that big of an impact that they can't recover from.