 »   »   »  The Investigation Review: An Intriguing Crime Drama; Hiten Tejwani Nails It As Investigation Officer

Story: Vishal Tries To Shut The Case!

A scared Vishal, tries to shut the case, calling it an accidental death, but the post-mortem report (that suggests something fishy) gets leaked, which forces the department to investigate the case.

Plot Keeps The Viewers Hooked

The web series seems to be a little slow initially which can be ignored as most of the investigations stories are so. The plot i.e., suspense in the story (whether Vishal or his wife is involved in the case) will keep the viewers glued to the web series.

The Performances

Hiten is impressive as this is quite different role from what he had played before (soft and romantic roles). The actor nails as tough investigation officer. Leena Jumani and other actors have also done a good job.

Fans’ Tweets: Saniya & Iambabita

Fans are all praise for Hiten. Check out a few tweets:

Saniya0709 : Awesome... U nailed it 👌👌👌@hitentejwani. - (sic)

Iambabita_love08: Massive victory with this show @hitentejwani congratulations with your fantastic role and success.❤ - (sic)

