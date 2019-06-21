The Kapil Sharma Show: Ekta Kapoor & Boo Sabki Phategi Cast Are All Set To Take Viewers On Fun Ride!

Ekta Along With Boo Sabki Phategi Cast On TKSS

This episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show' will definitely be a laugh riot as it features TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat and director Farhad Samji getting chatty with the most-popular host in India, Kapil Sharma.

Krushna & Kiku Part Of Both The Shows!

Also, comedians Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, who played pivotal roles in the series, also happen to be the part of the comedy show will be seen as guests on their own show for the very first time.

Tushaar & Ekta

As the sister-brother (Tusshar and Ekta Kapoor) duo features on the show then one can expect a lot of revelations and secrets being spilled. With all these celebrities known for their impeccable comic timing, seeing them get together with Kapil is sure to be a complete joy ride. So get set for a lot of wit, jokes and humour in this fun-filled episode soon.

Ekta Sizzles In A Red Dress

On the show, Ekta sizzled in a red dress, while Mallika Sherawat looked ravishing in green Indian attire. The cast of the web series was seen posing for a selfie along with the host of the show, Kapil.

Boo Sabki Phategi

Coming back to the web series, Boo...Sabki Phategi sees Bollywood actors Mallika and Tusshar making their digital debut. It has to be recalled that after a long hiatus, Mallika is back in India and it will be a treat for viewers to watch her as a ghost named 'Haseena'.