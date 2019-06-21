The Kapil Sharma Show: Ekta Kapoor & Boo Sabki Phategi Cast Are All Set To Take Viewers On Fun Ride!
The Kapil Sharma Show has been the best medium to promote many films and television shows. Many popular Bollywood and television celebrities have graced the show. But this time a web series cast will be gracing the show. Yes, we are talking about ALT Balaji's Boo Sabki Phategi! The web series belongs to horror comedy genre and Kapil's show is the perfect platform to promote it! And, it certainly is a landmark feat for ALT Balaji as this is the first time the cast of the web series has been featured on the show.
Ekta Along With Boo Sabki Phategi Cast On TKSS
This episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show' will definitely be a laugh riot as it features TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat and director Farhad Samji getting chatty with the most-popular host in India, Kapil Sharma.
Krushna & Kiku Part Of Both The Shows!
Also, comedians Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, who played pivotal roles in the series, also happen to be the part of the comedy show will be seen as guests on their own show for the very first time.
Tushaar & Ekta
As the sister-brother (Tusshar and Ekta Kapoor) duo features on the show then one can expect a lot of revelations and secrets being spilled. With all these celebrities known for their impeccable comic timing, seeing them get together with Kapil is sure to be a complete joy ride. So get set for a lot of wit, jokes and humour in this fun-filled episode soon.
Ekta Sizzles In A Red Dress
On the show, Ekta sizzled in a red dress, while Mallika Sherawat looked ravishing in green Indian attire. The cast of the web series was seen posing for a selfie along with the host of the show, Kapil.
Boo Sabki Phategi
Coming back to the web series, Boo...Sabki Phategi sees Bollywood actors Mallika and Tusshar making their digital debut. It has to be recalled that after a long hiatus, Mallika is back in India and it will be a treat for viewers to watch her as a ghost named 'Haseena'.
Most Read: Sanaya Irani, Barun Sobti & His Wife Pashmeen Are Friends Forever; These Pictures Are The Proof!