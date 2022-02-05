The L Word: Generation Q Renewed For Season 3

Marja-Lewis Ryan's groundbreaking drama series The L Word: Generation Q has been renewed for season 3. According to reports, Viacom CBS backed premium cable network, Showtime has given the green light for a new season of the show created by Ilene Chaiken.

The cast and crew of The L Word: Generation Q wrapped up the filming for season 2 back in October 2021. The makers are yet to reveal the release date for the new season however, according to reports the cast is expected to begin filming. The makers revealed that the 10-episode third season of Generation Q is expected to return later this year.

The original cast Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey and Katherine Moennig, who are also credited as executive producers will all be returning for season 3. Few new cast members have also been revealed including Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Sepideh Moafi and Jordan Hull. With the renewal, Generation Q will be halfway to the original L Word's six-season run.

For the unversed, The L Word: Generation Q follows a group of LGBTQ friends in Los Angeles as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success. The show is a follow up to the original L Word series released in 2004-09. The series lasted for six seasons, before ending the show.

Generation Q's season 2 reportedly follows Bette (played by Jennifer Beals) as she deals with Tina (guest star Laurel Holloman) and Carrie's (guest star Rosie O'Donnell) engagement. The story also follows her daughter Angie (Jordan Hull) who is searching for her birth father.

Apart from The L Word, Showtime recently also wrapped a revival of a fellow legacy show titled Dexter. Ray Donovan was brought by the studio for a wrap-up movie after the show was cancelled in 2013.