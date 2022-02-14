The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Teaser Will Take You Back To Middle Earth Before Sauron's Reign

Amazon Studios released the first teaser for its Lord of the Rings television series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Monday, February 14, 2022. The was teaser reporteldy aired during the SuperBowl 2022 along with other awaited releases of the year.

LOTR: The Rings Of Power First Look Reveals Key Characters Of JRR Tolkien's Story

The teaser of the first season introduced the middle earth beyond the mainstream stories of Tolkien's Hobbit and Lord of the Rings. The video clip's voice-over confirms the same by saying, the story takes place before the rings were forged in the Second Age of Middle-earth. The unseen narrator wonders "What else is out there."

According to reports, very little is known about the Second Age and the series features a huge 22-person main cast that will span multiple storylines throughout the Lord of the Ri Rings of Power saga. Some of the images from the trailer feature, a human city, a young Harfoot girl, Galadriel's fierce adventures across land and sea as well as elvf warriors, Prince Durin IV, a battle. Take a look at the trailer:

The makers had been gearing up for the teaser release with character posters and introduction to key roles for weeks. Earlier this month, the studio releases 23 posters of the key characters of the series including some of the well known Middle Earth characters like Sauron, Galadriel, Elrond and more.

Amazon Studios' The Lord of the Rings Original Series Will Premier On September 2, 2022

While the plot details about the upcoming series are still under wraps, the studio had hinted that the show will eventually lead to Sauron's rise to power during an unsuspecting time of peace in the Middle-earth. The series pilot titled Shadow of the Past is directed by J.A. Bayona.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on September 2, 2022, on Prime Video.