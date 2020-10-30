The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 Review: The Episodic Approach May Not Be For Everyone

Amy Sedaris Returns As The Spaceport Worker Peli Motto

For a 55-minute long episode, the storyline introduces very few characters that have very little to contribute to the big picture. Amy Sedaris as the spaceport worker Peli Motto makes a very pleasant return alongside the droids. But the bigger guest star for the episode is Timothy Olyphant, who plays the Marshal of a desolate Tatooine mining town.

The episode pretty much follows the same pattern of any Disney show for middle-graders, where the two main characters go on an adventure, meet new people, make some friends and then head on to a different adventure. Sadly, the main attraction of the show, The Child, is only used as a prop in the episode. Granted it is a prop on the sets too, but the poor thing only appears for a few reaction shots which aren't even necessary.

Meanwhile, Mando and Marshal have a good chat, reminisce about old times when the death star had just blown up and kill a dragon together. Technically for most of that sequence, they just stand at the side and look through binoculars but ya they do manage to click a button in the end, at the right time. Pedro Pascal as Mando lets his beskar armour do the talking for him, but Timothy Olyphant has a hard time trying to keep a straight face.

I am pretty sure Timothy slipping off a platform and falls into the sand while running away to save his life was not planned, but it made it into the final cut. His dramatic rendition of the Marshal is a little out of the place but almost hilarious. He also makes for a fun character that I would love to see again.

Despite all the Star Wars nods, random twists, Ludwig Göransson's Emmy-winning score, and Baby Yoda in the mix, The Marshal was not enough to cover my need for a good Star Wars story. Hopefully, the entire series makes for a good watch with the big picture because the episodic approach is not for everyone.