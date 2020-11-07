The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Baby Yoda Shines With His Frog Eggs Eating Skills

Available On: Disney+ Hotstar

Duration: 55 Minutes

Language: English

Story: The Passenger, Chapter 10 still has Mando on Tatooine at the beginning. In exchange for more information on Mandalorians, he gets tasked with giving a safe passage to Frog Lady (Misty Rosas), who is on her way to meet her husband with a container of eggs- the last she will ever spawn.

Review: The second episode of season two does not fall short on the cuteness of Baby Yoda, some new aliens and suspense. The episode follows Mando as he is heading back after collecting the other Mandalorian's armour when he is suddenly attacked by a few bounty hunters who are still looking for Baby Yoda, The Child.

After casually winning the battle, they head back to the city for their ship. Spaceport worker Peli Motto, played by Amy Sedaris, offers help by telling him a way to get information about other Mandalorians. In turn, all he had to do is ensure safe passage for a Frog Lady and a sensitive cargo without using hyperdrive, to where the informant is.

The audience is bound to get some of the most adorable scenes of Baby Yoda in this episode. Especially as he tries to eat as many frog eggs as possible while, Mando keeps yelling at him, "Those are not for you to eat". Once again, not much happens in this episode, even more, little as compared to the previous episode. But there are some cool scenes including The Razor Crest being chased by X wings, meeting new Republic Patrol pilots, Djarin awkwardly saying, "May the force be with you", and hordes of spiders attacking Djarin's ship.

All characters in this episode are either robotic or wearing a helmet, so you barely get to see a face for 40 minutes, but the sounds effects are commendable. They exactly convey the expressions of these faceless characters when they sense danger and dismay, which is the majority of the episode. The icy landscape is different and more picturesque as compared to the usual deserts. Hopefully, we will get to see more of Baby Yoda performing his mind tricks in coming episodes.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Episodic Storytelling May Not Be For All