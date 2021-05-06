The Maniesh Paul Podcast: Host Maniesh Discusses COVID Protocols & Information With A Doctor In First Episode

Post announcing his podcast The Maniesh Paul Podcast on Wednesday evening, host Maniesh Paul has shared the teaser of his show on social media giving insights into his first episode.

For the first episode, Maniesh Paul engages in a conversation with Dr Gautam Bhansali of Bombay Hospital, highlighting the basic precautions to follow against Covid-19. Offering more insights into the nature of the virus, the podcast's episode clears the basic concepts around Covid.

From knowing about the varied tests, best mask for usage, doubts around vaccination to tips for maintaining oxygen levels, the podcast covers a wide array of queries clearing the doubts of normal citizens.

With his remarkable colloquial skills, Maniesh Paul is celebrated amongst the best hosts across the nation, known to successfully engage in hearty conversations with people around.

Through his podcast, Maniesh Paul brings to life conversations about contemporary issues as well as stories of varied people from different walks of life. The guestlist of 'The Maniesh Paul Podcast' includes actors, doctors, socialites amongst others adhering to the diverse avenues of society.

Beginning his journey in showbiz as an RJ and a VJ, Maniesh Paul has conquered reality television with a long list of shows to his credit. Touted as the 'Sultan of stage', Maniesh is known for his spontaneity and wit. Making a mark on the silver screen as well, Maniesh Paul will next be seen joining the ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor for Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo.