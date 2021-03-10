The Married Woman Director Sahir Raza: There Is Nothing In Our Story That Can Lead To Any Objections

The Married Woman starring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra, released earlier this week on Women's Day and has garnered a lot of love for its unconventional storytelling. Director Sahir Raza recently opened up about the show and said the show is more than a 'love story of two women'.

Raza told indianexpress.com that The Married Woman is the "story of two people who have been conditioned in their respective worlds to discover their individuality and what they want from life." He explained that the show is about how Aastha (Ridhi Dogra) discovering herself, along with Piplika's (Monica Dogra) progressive character.

The web series which also stars Suhaas Ahuja, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar and Imaad Shah, was released in a 10-part episode format. When asked if Raza would have wanted to share the story in a feature film format he said, "If it was a story that we had to tell on the big screen, we would have most definitely had the restriction of telling it in a few hours. So, that would have been a very different script. "

He also revealed that the story does not have anything that would lead to any objections from the censorship. "Coming to the legality of censorship, I believe that stories should not have any boundary. Having said that, there is nothing in our story that can lead to any objections," he added.

However, given how netizens have called out plenty of other web shows for their content, Raza was asked if the team has prepared itself for any kind of backlash. In response, Sahir Raza said, "The Married Woman is a love story. I don't understand why it should offend anyone."

"If it happens to do that, maybe I'm naive and then so be it. People always have the option of switching it off; nobody's forcing us to watch anything that we do not wish to," he added.

The show, based on Manju Kapoor's book A Married Woman, is currently streaming on ALT Balaji and ZEE5 Premium.

ALSO READ: The Married Woman Review: A Riveting Tale Of A Woman's Self Discovery And Desire

ALSO READ: Ridhi Dogra On Her Bond With Ex-Husband Raqesh Bapat: He Is Still Family For Me