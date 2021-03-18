The Married Woman Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

The Married Woman Story

The Married Woman revolves around a teacher (Astha played by Ridhi Dogra), who was leading a seemingly perfect life with her husband, kids and in-laws, and experiences an extraordinary journey when she meets artist Peeplika Khan (Monica Dogra). Astha feels that Peeplika touches her in a way no man ever did and made her discover herself. However, this comes at the cost of her relationships. While a few found the show painstakingly slow, many loved the way the relationship was shown and how the actresses played their roles perfectly. Take a look at a few comments.

Tee

"Songs and the background score added more to its perfection. The show deals with all the issues in a very nuanced manner and the softness with which their characters are shown onscreen is so precious and pure, I would recommend everyone to watch it. #AMarriedWoman."

@ChetanGK4

"Came across a show #TheMarriedWoman. Haven't saw any show portraying lesbian relationship so beautifully. Love is something to sooth ur soul not to justify ur gender. Astha ur too cute to be true and the way u portrayed innocence is top notch."

Alizeh

"Binge watched #TheMarriedWoman I wish Astha and Peepli's crossroads meet in season 2 please give them a happy ending I'm already waiting for the 2nd season."

@Imaadityamadhu2

"Its a beautiful feeling of unconditional love beyond gender .its you astha @iRidhiDogra and piplika @MonicaSDogra #TheMarriedWoman a unforgettable series."