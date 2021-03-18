The Married Woman Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality
The Married Woman, directed by Sahir Raza and starring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in the lead roles, has fallen prey to piracy. The web series, which received mixed reviews from critics, has been leaked online and is available for free download in HD quality.
The Married Woman Story
The Married Woman revolves around a teacher (Astha played by Ridhi Dogra), who was leading a seemingly perfect life with her husband, kids and in-laws, and experiences an extraordinary journey when she meets artist Peeplika Khan (Monica Dogra). Astha feels that Peeplika touches her in a way no man ever did and made her discover herself. However, this comes at the cost of her relationships. While a few found the show painstakingly slow, many loved the way the relationship was shown and how the actresses played their roles perfectly. Take a look at a few comments.
Tee
"Songs and the background score added more to its perfection. The show deals with all the issues in a very nuanced manner and the softness with which their characters are shown onscreen is so precious and pure, I would recommend everyone to watch it. #AMarriedWoman."
@ChetanGK4
"Came across a show #TheMarriedWoman. Haven't saw any show portraying lesbian relationship so beautifully. Love is something to sooth ur soul not to justify ur gender. Astha ur too cute to be true and the way u portrayed innocence is top notch."
Alizeh
"Binge watched #TheMarriedWoman I wish Astha and Peepli's crossroads meet in season 2 please give them a happy ending I'm already waiting for the 2nd season."
@Imaadityamadhu2
"Its a beautiful feeling of unconditional love beyond gender .its you astha @iRidhiDogra and piplika @MonicaSDogra #TheMarriedWoman a unforgettable series."
