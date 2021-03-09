The Married Woman Review: A Riveting Tale Of A Woman’s Self Discovery And Desire

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra, Imaaduddin Shah, Suhaas Ahuja Director: Sahir Raza

Available On: ALTBalaji and Zee5

A teacher who leads a seemingly perfect life with her husband, children and in-laws experiences an extraordinary journey of self-discovery when she meets her colleague and his wife. She realizes her identity goes much beyond that of a dutiful wife, a doting mother and an obedient daughter-in-law. On the backdrop of ruthless communal riots and societal norms, she finds her life unexpectedly intertwined with another woman who appears to be stark different from her but is struggling to fight her own battles. The 11 episode series which is based on author Manju Kapur's book of the same name aims to unravel a woman's journey to embrace and discover herself in a new light.

What's Yay: The performances, background score and the production design

What's Nay: The shoddy editing which adds to the slow-paced length of the show

Story

Astha (Ridhi Dogra) is a college teacher who juggles to be the perfect wife, mother and daughter-in-law. With time, she experiences the spark losing from her marriage and is reduced to just dutifully serving her family keeping aside her own desires and identity. Her husband Hemant (Suhaas Ahuja) fails to comprehend the longing in his wife's heart to be loved and desired. Her life gains a new perspective when she meets Eijaz (Imaaduddin Shah) who enables her to unveil herself in a new light. She finds herself forming an endearing connection with him during her path to self-discovery. However, when he does not reciprocate her feelings, she unexpectedly bonds with his wife Peeplika (Monica Dogra) due to a fateful turn of events. What forms is a passionate attraction and a heart-to-heart affiliation between the two women amidst the societal norms and communal unrest.

Also Read: Ridhi Dogra On Her Bond With Ex-Husband Raqesh Bapat: He Is Still Family For Me

Direction

Sahir Raza has skillfully brought to light various aspects like patriarchy, communal tension, societal judgments, sexuality in an intricate manner. He has added the right amount of depth and intensity in his central protagonists and successfully highlights their actions and inner battles. Writers Aparna Nadig, Jaya Misra and Surabhi Saral make some of the dialogues act as the most accurate catalyst in depicting the state of mind of the characters. Be it Astha's dilemma, Eijaz's liberalism, Peeplika's passion or Hemant's patriarchal approach, the director has carved the subtle nuances in the personality of his pivotal protagonists. The social stigma surrounding sexuality, inter-caste marriages, homosexuality and religious boundaries have been dealt in a complex manner. Some of the dialogues which depict shattering the preconceived notions around love, religion and sexuality appear to be hard-hitting and create an impact. The point where the series lacks is the editing which adds to a laborious pace and screenplay. The series also fails to create a strong justification of Astha's sudden attraction towards Peeplika which looks a little unconvincing and confusing. In some parts, the series does not imbibe a new approach in dealing with some issues, thus appearing stereotypical. The show also does not deal with the backdrop of the communal tension which is reduced to a mere scenario.

Also Read: 1962: The War In The Hills Web Series Review: Abhay Deol Honours Indian Army's Sacrifice In The War Drama

Performances

The performances are inevitably the main highlight of the show. Ridhi Dogra is the show-stealer as she brings the right amount of depth and intensity to her character. Be it as a wife shackled in a claustrophobic marriage or as a woman trying to free herself while recognizing her desires, she sinks into the teeth of her character effortlessly. The fourth-wall kind of narration from her character further enables the viewers to connect with her feelings and emotions. Monica Dogra does a fine job of bringing passion and vulnerability into her character. Immaduddin as the liberal Eijaz looks convincing and creates a strong impact in his otherwise brief screen time. Suhaas Ahuja's act as the patriarchal and orthodox Hemant is real and compelling.

Technical Aspects

The production design by Maurya and Vivek Prakash wins big and act as an efficient catalyst in the plotline and character development. The cinematography by John Wilmor especially when it came to depicting the artistic sequences of Peeplika's painting or Astha and Eijaz bonding over a controversial college play is also a huge plus point.

Music

The title song, 'Bematlab' by Amrita Bagchi which also adds as an occasional background score is pleasing to the ears and also unfolds some riveting lyrics.

Verdict

Experience this one to relive a woman's path to a journey of self-discovery and recognizing her desires and identity. Even with some stereotypical approach, the series tries to put forth its message with some strong performances. We give The Married Woman 3 out of 5 stars.