The Married Woman’s New Song ‘Khwabon Ka Ashiyana’ Is A Perfect Romantic Song For Your Ears And Soul!

After launching one of the most popular track 'Bematlab’ from their latest show, The Married Woman, ALTBalaji has recently showcased yet another soothing track from the album titled 'Khwabon ka Ashiyana’ featuring the title character Astha, portrayed effortlessly by Ridhi Dogra.

Beautifully composed by Siddhant and Rickraj, the song has been crooned by the talented singer Isheeta Chakrvarty. Those who have watched the show would easily resonate with the song and its heart-warming lyrics, a theme track for Astha’s character. The song is introduced when she realizes her feelings for Aijaz (Imaad Shah) for the first time.

Like the previous song, the music buffs are certainly going to enjoy this acoustic alternative of a retro, love ballad.

'Khwabon ka Ashiyana’ is a perfect song when Astha thought she knew love until she witnessed different shades of it. Aijaz showed her that she was capable of blurring boundaries and Peeplika taught her to cross them.

The Married Woman is an urban relationship drama about women and their conditioning levied by society and her search to find herself.

The series, directed by Sahir Raza, features a talented pool of actors like Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra and Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza, Rahul Vohra, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar, and Suhaas Ahuja, among others.

The Married Woman is streaming only on ALTBalaji!

