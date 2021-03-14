    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      The Married Woman’s New Song ‘Khwabon Ka Ashiyana’ Is A Perfect Romantic Song For Your Ears And Soul!

      By
      |

      After launching one of the most popular track 'Bematlab’ from their latest show, The Married Woman, ALTBalaji has recently showcased yet another soothing track from the album titled 'Khwabon ka Ashiyana’ featuring the title character Astha, portrayed effortlessly by Ridhi Dogra.

      Beautifully composed by Siddhant and Rickraj, the song has been crooned by the talented singer Isheeta Chakrvarty. Those who have watched the show would easily resonate with the song and its heart-warming lyrics, a theme track for Astha’s character. The song is introduced when she realizes her feelings for Aijaz (Imaad Shah) for the first time.

      The Married Woman

      Like the previous song, the music buffs are certainly going to enjoy this acoustic alternative of a retro, love ballad.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

      'Khwabon ka Ashiyana’ is a perfect song when Astha thought she knew love until she witnessed different shades of it. Aijaz showed her that she was capable of blurring boundaries and Peeplika taught her to cross them.

      The Married Woman is an urban relationship drama about women and their conditioning levied by society and her search to find herself.

      The series, directed by Sahir Raza, features a talented pool of actors like Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra and Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza, Rahul Vohra, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar, and Suhaas Ahuja, among others.

      The Married Woman is streaming only on ALTBalaji!

      ALSO READ: The Married Woman Review: A Riveting Tale Of A Woman’s Self Discovery And Desire

      ALSO READ: The Married Woman Director Sahir Raza: There Is Nothing In Our Story That Can Lead To Any Objections

      Read more about: altbalaji the married woman
      Story first published: Sunday, March 14, 2021, 13:13 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 14, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X