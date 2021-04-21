Masterchef Australia Back With Season 13 On Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Top 24 home cooks, 3 judges, 1 trophy and an entire season of divine cooking challenges! Whip out your whisks and don your aprons as Disney+ Hotstar Premium is back with an exciting new contest for the greatest culinary title in the world; MasterChef Australia.

Produced by Endemol Shine Australia and internationally distributed by Banijay Rights, the title returns with its latest season on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. The admirable trio of judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen return to the MasterChef Kitchen to set all new Mystery Box, Pressure Test, Immunity and Elimination challenges as the aspiring culinary superstars vie for the coveted trophy and $250,000 in prize money. Challenged to create delicious meals both inside the famed MasterChef kitchen, in notable restaurants and at stunning locations across Victoria, MasterChef Australia is set for an exceptional series.

The latest season of the world’s most prized cooking show will also feature the biggest names in the food industry including Nigella Lawson, Yotam Ottolenghi, Heston Blumenthal, Massimo Bottura, Clare Smyth among others! Meanwhile, a who’s who of acclaimed chefs including Curtis Stone, Kirsten Tibballs, Darren Purchese, Alla Wolf-Tasker and Scott Pickett will also be on hand to challenge the talented amateurs. Former MasterChef contestants including reigning champion Emelia Jackson, Poh Ling Yeow, Callum Hann and Reynold Poernomo will also be back in the kitchen to mentor, challenge, critique and inspire the new crop of cooks!

From home-style favourite foods, a celebration of cultural cuisines and recreations of dazzling and delightful dishes, get set to embark on a culinary adventure, learn some new recipes and salivate whilst watching these talented cooks compete to put together mouth-watering dishes for the title of their dreams – all from the comfort of your home!

MasterChef Australia is Australia’s most successful cooking competition that transforms lives, inspires the nation and impresses the world’s best chefs. In 2020 the series took home the AACTA Award for Best Reality Program – its fourth win in the highly coveted category. Most recently it won the Most In-Demand Reality Series at the Global TV Demand Awards. Masterclasses remain, peppered throughout the season with special guests including Season 12 runner-up Laura Sharrad, as the contestants take note of special tips and tricks from Jock and Andy. If season 12 was unmissable, season 13 is taking it up another notch, with every single member of the Top 24 stopping at nothing to hold aloft the iconic trophy.

Get ready for a culinary adventure with MasterChef Australia Season 13 produced by Endemol Shine Australia and internationally distributed by Banijay Rights, starting 20 April only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium!

MasterChef Australia is back with it's 13th edition!



