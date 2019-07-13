The Office’s Gauahar Khan Reveals 5 Ways To Nail Office Politics!

Hotstar Specials' The Office is an official adaptation of the international series. Starring Mukul Chaddha, Gauahar Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Gopal Datt, Sayandeep Sengupta and Samridhi Dewan, the mockumentary showcases the 9-to-5 lives of the employees at Wilkins Chawla as they navigate through their mundane routine that invariably gives rise to comical situations. Gauahar, who is known for portraying a range of characters, plays the role of a boss lady in The Office. She has most recently launched her own business as well! So, the actress is no stranger to the ways of corporate life.

Gauahar reveals five tips that will help you deal with workplace problems. Take a look!

1. Pamper your colleagues and your boss by getting their favourite food to office: The expression - 'You can never go wrong with food' fits perfectly, especially when you need to pamper your co-workers/boss.

2. Have a work bestie: Having a work bestie is tied to peace at work, happiness, health and success in the midst of stress and chaos.

3. Empathise with your co-workers if they exhibit irrational behaviour: There are difficult people in every office who can make work culture less likeable for others. The best way to manage such situations or rather people is to empathise with them because their irrational behaviour could be a result of situations unknown to the rest.

4. Avoid getting into power struggles: Ego clashes and know-it-all attitude often result in unwanted situations; best to avoid it by not getting involved in someone else's business.

5. Be cordial with everyone: It's important to be cordial with your co-workers especially with the ones who are nasty or not being nice to you. This approach will not give them any reasons to attack you and might even alter their approach towards you.

