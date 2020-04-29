    Irrfan Khan
      The Season 2 Of Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Family Man To Release On THIS Date?

      Manoj Bajpayee’s OTT foray via Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man last year was a massive success amid fans and critics alike. The show performed exceptionally well on all counts and was renewed for another second to everyone’s delight. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown, the new season is taking longer than expected to hit the tube.

      However, in a recent interview, showrunners and filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK revealed that an official announcement is on its way and will be made pretty soon by Amazon. On the other hand, actress Priyamani who played Manoj Bajpayee’s wife on the show recently told an entertainment portal that the second season may come out in October this year. But she did go on to add that it’s a tentative date and nothings official as of yet.

      Besides Manoj and Priyamani, the first season of The Family Man also featured Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Pawan Chopra, Kishore Kumar, and Gul Panag in pivotal roles. The makers have also revealed that the Season 2 of the socio-political action thriller series will see southern star Samantha Akkineni making her digital debut.

      For the unversed, the gripping tale set in Mumbai follows the life of a government agent name Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee), struggling to juggle and maintain a balance between his counter-terrorism job and personal life.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 23:42 [IST]
