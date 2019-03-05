English
    The Sholay Girl Trailer: Bidita Bag Rocks As She Plays India’s First Stuntwoman Reshma Pathan!

    ZEE5 is all set to release the web series that is based on the story of Reshma Pathan, the first stuntwoman of India, on the occasion of International Women's Day (March 8, 2019). Ahead of the web series' release, the makers revealed the trailer of the show, in which Bidita Bag as Reshma Shines as The Sholay Girl. The trailer begins with the action sequence from the film Sholay. Reshma, who is seen as Hema Malini's body double is seen dressed as Basanti.

    Unfortunately, she meets with an accident and is severely hurt. Then the scene shifts to the childhood and family background of Reshma, and how she struggled and became the stunt woman.

    Recently, Bidita had shared a sneak-peek of her character and captioned, "It's going to be an action-packed International Women's Day on #ZEE5."

    The show is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Sai Deodhar. Aditya said that the idea behind The Sholay Girl was to celebrate Women's Day in a different way. He was quoted by Scroll.in as saying, "We have never actually seen how the lives of stunt people are in the film industry, especially stunt women. Also, Reshma Pathan's story was very exciting and had a lot of drama."

    Apparently, Reshma began working as a stunt double when she was 14 to assist her family financially. She had a tough time convincing her parents and relatives about her choice of profession. The trailer of the show also reveals the same.

    Apart from Hema Malini, Reshma has worked as a body double for Sridevi, Dimple Kapadia and Meenakshi Seshadri.

    The Sholay Girl trailer looks interesting and engaging; and we must say that we can't wait to watch the series!

