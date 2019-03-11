The Sholay Girl Web Series LEAKED Online For Download By Tamilrockers!

Celebs' Comments: Swapnil Joshi

"Finished watching #TheSholayGirl @AdityaSarpotdar kadak bhai, @biditabag Wat honest portrayal of the original stunt woman #ReshmaPathan. Superb prodn by @SaiDeodhar @ShrabaniDeodhar. @ZEE5India and @tarunkatial sir, Thank u for bringing such amazing content to us! A must watch!" - (sic)

Neena Kulkarni

"#TheSholayGirl is worth a watch. Deftly directed by @AdityaSarpotdar An impressive portrayal by @biditabag of the original stunt woman #ReshmaPathan. An engrossing production @SaiDeodhar @ShrabaniDeodhar." - (sic)

Ritesh Deshmukh

Ritesh Deshmukh writes, "Congratulations @AdityaSarpotdar on the rave reviews for your web film #TheSholayGirl." - (sic)

Viewers' Comments: Disha

"Absolutely loved the film #TheSholayGirl 70s Bollywood touch to story telling, relatable Reshma played by @biditabag. This movie was a great inspiration to all the fearless women out there. Great job #ZEE5Originals #ZEE5 #InternationalWomensDay #MustWatch." - (sic)

Immortal

"#Pataakha and #thesholaygirl.... unbelievably #superb and #realistic and #beautiful storytelling... #bollywood still has hidden gems to watch! #mustwatch #goodmovies." - (sic)

Vishhal Ganjawala

"Alerts for Web Content Lovers. #TheSholayGirl truth behind indian actresses....What and incredible tribute to 1st Indian stunt woman Reshma Pathan - Official by ZEE5 and brilliant performance by Bidita Bag as Reshma. This is the 1st biopic on stuntman or woman from Indian film industry and very well showcased by the makers... must recommend to all content lovers to watch once...." - (sic)