The Test Case 2: ALTBalaji & ZEE5 Announce Season 2 Of Nimrat Kaur's Web Series

Here's What Second Season About

The second season promises to be bigger, better and edgier than the first one. Set in the paradise of India- Kashmir, it will be a classic story of a woman's relentless search for a man whom she has to hunt, or else she will not be able to ﬁnd redemption. It is a story of belief, loyalty, espionage, and guerrilla warfare.

The Test Case First Released In 2018

Like the first season, The Test Case 2 also revolves around a woman officer's journey to prove that she can stand head-to-head in a conflict and combat zone, and take on the enemy. And at no point in the mission, will she step back, develop weak knees or crack under pressure.

Shooting The Test Case 2 Will Begin Soon

The second season announcement has certainly generated a huge amount of anticipation and curiosity among the viewers, especially those who have watched the first season. It also raised a few speculations around the lead protagonist of this season, since it promises to be bigger and better!

Produced by the Juggernaut Productions and written by Sagar Pandya, the filming for The Test Case 2 will begin soon.