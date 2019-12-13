    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      WATCH: The Trailer Of Netflix’s Ghost Stories Has Just Dropped!

      The trailer of Netflix’s Ghost Stories has just been unveiled by Karan Johar online. The anthology of four short horror films has been directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee respectively. The quartet of directors are reuniting for the project after having made Bombay Talkies and Netflix’s Lust Stories together.

      The makers have decided to drop the trailer on Friday the 13th for its obvious association with the horror genre. Karan Johar shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, “Friday the 13th would be incomplete without some chills, thrills and of course an absolute spook-fest... presenting the trailer of Ghost Stories! Coming 1st Jan! #YourFearsWillFindYou.”

      Ghost Stories

      The bone-chilling trailer gives us a glimpse into the mind-bending stories. The trailer begins with Karan Johar’s story where Mrunal Thakur and Avinash Tiwary are seen getting married. The couple seems to be haunted by Avinash’s grandmother. The trailer then introduces the audiences to different stories featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Surekha Sikri among others.

      Last month, Karan had announced the release date of the series in a video featuring the filmmakers. The filmmakers had said, “Last year, we did Lust Stories and we had so much fun...that we decided to go one step further. We ventured into a space that none of us had been in before. So this year, we decided to do Ghost Stories. It’s about things that are not really human…monsters, supernatural,”

      Ghost Stories is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment. The anthology boasts of a stellar cast of Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Surekha Sikri, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Varma and Pavail Gulati.

      Your fears will find you. 01.01.2020. . . @netflix_in @rsvpmovies @ashidua @anuragkashyap10

      Ghost Stories will be available for streaming on Netflix from January 1, 2020.

