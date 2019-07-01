The Verdict State Vs Nanavati: Ekta Reveals Why They Made A Series On The Sensational Case Again!

ALT Balaji's web series The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati is about the events surrounding 1959's case Commander KM Nanavati vs State of Maharashtra. It is one of the most publicised judicial cases in independent India. It has to be recalled that Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'cruz's film Rustom was also based on this case. The show is about the murder of a man called Prem Ahuja by Naval Commander Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati due to the former's sexual relations with his wife.

The trailer of the web series gives us a glimpse of 1959 Bombay and its night life. Then the story moves to the courtroom drama. Manav Kaul, Elli Avram, Sumeet Vyas, Saurabh Shukla, Angad Bedi, Kubbra Sait, Swanand Kirkire and others deliver power-packed performances.

Announcing the trailer release, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Been obsessed with this case !completely my opinion but reason we r making the nanavati case again is because it has been most inaccurately represented in most of its cinematic outings! A debate is never about right n wrong it's mostly about d narrative!"

"The Sindhis Parsi pov the man woman pov the moral ethic vs legal POV The civilian navy POV all for u to decide wat narrative u believe ! This case divided the 1950's INDIA 🇮🇳 like no case did! At d cost of being judged n critised @altbalaji brings to u INDIA's MOST DEBATED CASE IN JUDICIAL HISTORY! credit: @altbalaji... The case that divided India Reopens!" - (sic)

"Disclaimer - This show is based on true events and facts and reference to plots, incidents and people shall be made. Any diversion or error is completely unintentional. We do not intend to be disrespectful to Indian Judiciary, Indian naval forces, community, religious sentiments or beliefs of any person." - (sic)

