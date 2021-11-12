The Wheel of Time: Rosamund Pike Reveals Male Actors Frantically Worked Out For Their Naked Scenes

Prime Video adds another breathtaking epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time to their sundry content library. Based on Robert Jordan's best-selling fantasy novels by the same name, the show is set in a sprawling epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it.

Ahead of the release of the mystical series, British actor Rosamund Pike revealed, "You see many more naked men than you see naked women, which is quite pleasing, since women have been asked to expose themselves forever and a day."

She further added, "'We've got all the boys frantically dieting and working out hard for their naked scenes and all of the women going out for lovely dinners."

Watch the first three episodes of The Wheel of Time on November 19, 2021, following a weekly release of new episodes every Friday thereafter. The fantasy series will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu only on Amazon Prime Video