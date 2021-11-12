The Wheel of Time: Rosamund Pike Reveals Male Actors Frantically Worked Out For Their Naked Scenes

Prime
Video
adds
another
breathtaking
epic
fantasy
series
The
Wheel
of
Time
to
their
sundry
content
library.
Based
on
Robert
Jordan's
best-selling
fantasy
novels
by
the
same
name,
the
show
is
set
in
a
sprawling
epic
world
where
magic
exists
and
only
certain
women
are
allowed
to
access
it.
Ahead
of
the
release
of
the
mystical
series,
British
actor
Rosamund
Pike
revealed,
"You
see
many
more
naked
men
than
you
see
naked
women,
which
is
quite
pleasing,
since
women
have
been
asked
to
expose
themselves
forever
and
a
day."
She
further
added,
"'We've
got
all
the
boys
frantically
dieting
and
working
out
hard
for
their
naked
scenes
and
all
of
the
women
going
out
for
lovely
dinners."
Watch
the
first
three
episodes
of
The
Wheel
of
Time
on
November
19,
2021,
following
a
weekly
release
of
new
episodes
every
Friday
thereafter.
The
fantasy
series
will
be
available
in
English,
Hindi,
Tamil
and
Telugu
only
on
Amazon
Prime
Video