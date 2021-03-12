The Wife Trailer: Gurmeet Choudhary & Sayani Dutta Struggle To Save Their Relationship And Lives

ZEE5 's latest horror flick The Wife stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Sayani Dutta in lead roles and is scheduled to premiere on 19th March. The movie revolves around a married couple who move into a new apartment where they are haunted by a malevolent spirit. The couple struggles to save not only their relationship but also their lives. The trailer of the film was released recently and it only adds to the curiosity and dread of the audience.

In the trailer, we see Gurmeet and Sayani, a happy couple who end up moving to a flat in Mumbai which is haunted. It is only after they move they start experiencing weird things happening around them. While Sayani had seen the ghost but it is hard for Gurmeet to believe untill he himself realises that his wife was right. It is just a small sneak peek of what exactly the film is going to be about, which will definitely keep you hooked till the climax.

ZEE5 has released a poster and the teaser of The Wife earlier and they are a s horrifying as the trailer. The poster features the couple in a romantic position as they sit on top of a washing machine, but there is a twist. A handprint can be seen on the window of the washing machine.

In the teaser, we are introduced to the apartment which belongs to Gurmeet and Sayani in the movie. The address is mentioned in the caption as Flat 904, Goregaon East and we are given a sneak peek into the flat. The trailer has a very eerie setting to it with lights flickering, the tap dripping and the windows clattering due to strong wind. It will be interesting to see what steps the couple have to take in order to save themselves from the clutches of the spirit.

Gurmeet has venture into the horror genre yet again after Khamosiyan while Sayani is making her Hindi debut with this haunted tale. Get ready to watch debutant writer-director Sarmad Khan's urban horror film, The Wife, streaming from March 19, 2021 only on ZEE5, produced by Zee Studios.

