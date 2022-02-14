This Valentine’s Day, Watch Out For The Chemistry Of These 6 Popular Web Show Couples

As we are heading towards the sweet embrace of Valentine's Day, we are often looking out for movies or shows that make us feel in love. We find ourselves relating to the couples we watch on-screen and to the kind of chemistry shown between them or even how they stand by each other through difficult times. They make us want to fall in love and experience the roller coaster ride of being in a relationship.

There are a few couples who have stolen our hearts and are total #CoupleGoals. This is why we have made a list of our favourite on-screen couples who have made us fall in love with them.

Anita and Nikhil, one of the most favorite on-screen couples take us through the realities of a young married couple in the show - What The Folks. The family comedy-drama revolves around the young married couple where they are seen breaking stereotypes, navigating their way in maintaining a work life balance. Anita and Nikhil are each other's strongest support system and biggest cheerleaders. They share an understanding that most of the couples in today's age would envy.These are the relationship goals young couples aim for! With season 4 being the finale, we are definitely not ready to bid goodbye to our most loved couple who have given a new meaning to new-age relationships.

Available on Dice Media's YouTube channel

Kavya & Dhruv from Little Things

Kavya and Dhruv are the most relatable characters for all the millennials today. The story revolves around Kavya Kulkarni and Dhruv Vats, a couple in a live-in relationship in Mumbai. The series progresses with everyday life explored through conversations between the couple. The light-hearted relationship progressed with each season and ended on a note which declared a testament to their love for each other. It portrayed all the phases a couple goes through and how the characters always found their way back to each other.

Available on Netflix

Shaurya & Sanya from Please Find Attached

Shaurya and Sanya, a young couple working in the same marketing firm are seen trying to strike a balance between their professional and personal life. The couple however stands by each other's side through all the differences and issues which strengthens their relationship over the course of time. The issues faced by the couple are relatable and their love for each other will definitely leave you awestruck. In the second season, the couple is seen to be accomplishing their career goals while also striking a balance in their relationship by encouraging each other to follow their passions, just like the right partner would do.

Available on Dice Media's Youtube channel

Mikesh & Tanya from Permanent Roommates

After being in a long-distance relationship for 3 years, Mikesh and Tanya finally decide on getting married. What follows thereafter is a comical journey of ups and downs that almost all couples face when they start living together. Tanya's premarital pregnancy brings them closer, wanting to get married at the earliest. The series is a combination of Mitesh's quirks and Tanya's maturity that makes this couple one of the most adorable and perfect duo.

Available on TVF Play

Rajat & Ishika from Flames

Flames revolves around a story of two teenagers - Rajat and Ishika who fall for each other while attending the same coaching class. The series feels like deja vu that brings back memories of the school crushes and the first love, making everyone feel mushy as they relive those golden days. It is nostalgic to see these young adults navigate their way to love like typical Indian teenagers while also refreshing the memories of our teenage life.

Available on MX Player