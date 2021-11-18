Tick, Tick Boom: Release Date & Time Of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Feature Directorial Debut

Netflix's upcoming release Tick, Tick Boom is set to be Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature directorial debut. The film premiered in theatres on November 12 in the US and is set its debut on the streaming platform on the coming weekend.

The anticipated drama is based on playwright Jonathan Larson's autobiographical musical of the same name. The story reportedly takes place before Rent took the theatre world by storm. Andrew Garfield will be seen playing the late artist and bringing his life struggles to the screen.

According to the makers, Tick, Tick Boom will explore the "themes of identity and hardship in the art world and it acknowledges cultural events of the time period it's set in. It is set during the times when AIDS epidemic ravaged whole communities taking from the world not only loved ones but voices that could have changed society as they knew it had they not been taken so soon."

The PG-13 movie is a musical drama set to release on Netflix on November 19, at 1:30 pm IST for the Indian audience.