Tick, Tick Boom: Release Date & Time Of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Feature Directorial Debut

Netflix's
upcoming
release
Tick,
Tick
Boom
is
set
to
be
Lin-Manuel
Miranda's
feature
directorial
debut.
The
film
premiered
in
theatres
on
November
12
in
the
US
and
is
set
its
debut
on
the
streaming
platform
on
the
coming
weekend.
The
anticipated
drama
is
based
on
playwright
Jonathan
Larson's
autobiographical
musical
of
the
same
name.
The
story
reportedly
takes
place
before
Rent
took
the
theatre
world
by
storm.
Andrew
Garfield
will
be
seen
playing
the
late
artist
and
bringing
his
life
struggles
to
the
screen.
According
to
the
makers,
Tick,
Tick
Boom
will
explore
the
"themes
of
identity
and
hardship
in
the
art
world
and
it
acknowledges
cultural
events
of
the
time
period
it's
set
in.
It
is
set
during
the
times
when
AIDS
epidemic
ravaged
whole
communities
taking
from
the
world
not
only
loved
ones
but
voices
that
could
have
changed
society
as
they
knew
it
had
they
not
been
taken
so
soon."