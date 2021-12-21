Tis’ The Season To Binge-Watch The Best Christmas Titles On Lionsgate Play

Christmas is a season that inspires us about family, love, community, and selflessness. So don’t forget to cosy up with some brewed cocoa as Lionsgate Play is presenting you with your favourite romantic Christmas comedy-drama night. With all the festive flicks to get you decking the halls in no time!

Sharing Christmas

Sharing Christmas Directed by Peter Sullivan is a romantic film based on Stephanie Nichols who takes over the Christmas Shop, a property developer that has bought the building and is terminating the retail leases to turn it in a prime location. Watch Sharing Christmas to see how she finds help and love from Michael Kilpatrick, who works for the developer.

Wonder

Wonder Starring Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson and Mandy Patinkin. Directed by Stephen Chbosky, the film is based on the New York Times bestseller, this movie tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters the fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. The film received 8 IMDb rating.

Return To Hogwarts: When & Where To Watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Reunion Special In India

All About Christmas Eve

All About Christmas Eve Starring Haylie Duff, a New York high-society party organizer needs to decide at the last minute to choose between career or vacation with her boyfriend as her agency’s top client is throwing a party that she can organise. To know if she got on the plane or organized the party, watch All about Christmas Eve only on Lionsgate Play App.

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Bad Moms Christmas Starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn is a story that revolves around the trio when their mother unexpectedly comes by for Christmas. Hosting and entertaining their own mothers while also creating a perfect holiday becomes a challenge. To know how they created the perfect the holiday season

The Witcher 2 Review: Henry Cavill's Show Gets Better, Anya Chalotra Impresses With Emotional Performance

Long Shot

Long Shot Starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen in lead. The story revolves around journalist Fred Flarsky who reunites with his childhood crush, Charlotte Field, now one of the most influential women in the world. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte hires Fred as her speechwriter and sparks fly.

The premium streaming platform, Lionsgate Play critically acclaimed shows also includes best of Award-nominated titles like Normal People, The Girlfriend Experience, The Gentlemen, and many more. Lionsgate Play app subscription is now available for 149 INR per month or 499 INR per year.