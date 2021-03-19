Tom Hiddleston & Owen Wilson Unveil Loki's New Poster, Duo Compete With The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Ahead of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's release on Disney+ Hotstar, Tom Hiddleston & Owen Wilson dropped a new poster of their upcoming show Loki. After the success of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the second show from MCU, while Loki is the next anticipated series.

The new poster was unveiled along with a promotional video featuring Tom Hiddleston as well as co-star Owen Wilson. While Tom is reprising his role as God Loki, this is the first time Owen Wilson will be seen as Mobius, an MCU character.

The promo clip shows Owen and Tom unveil Loki's new poster in honour of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan's epic team-up for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. When Owen says they too are an equally matched duo working side by side, Hiddleston mocks him for being just a bureaucrat while he is a God. Owen then calls out Tom for having a big ego.

The poster shows Tom in a blue shirt with a khaki prison wrap-around that reads, TVA aka Time Variance Authority. With long locks, Loki can be seen smirking at the camera, while he has a detector on his neck. The poster's backdrop is a giant clock hinting at time travel and multi-verse.

Take a look at the clip and the poster,

Loki created by Michael Waldron, also stars Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Richard E Grant, Sasha Lane and Erika Coleman in pivotal roles. According to reports, Loki will also take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. While the Loki from the MCU's current timeline was killed by Thanos, the one in the show is from the multiverse who escaped to a different timeline.

