Top 10 OTT Releases To Catch Up On Before 2021 Ends: WandaVision, Special Ops, Aarya & More

OTT platforms have seen promising series and some great mini releases all over the year across genres. The year started with some great shows from Marvel's MCU including WandaVision and is now ending on a great note with Hawkeye. Meanwhile, Netflix backed some of the best horror releases of the year from The Haunting of Hill House to Midnight Mass. The fantasy genre also saw big-budget releases like The Wheel Of Time on Amazon Prime Video as well as Shadow & Bone on Netflix both of which were book adaptations.

Apart from international releases like Squid Game and Money Heist, Indian filmmakers also left the global audience impressed with shows like Aarya and Special Ops. As 2021 is coming to a close here are some of the best releases you need to catch up with before the year ends.

WandaVision (Disney + Hotstar)

WandaVision officially pushed the MCU into phase 4. The visually and narratively impressive miniseries follows Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in their respective roles as Wanda and Vision, after the death of Vision at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The show not only left fans stumped with Marvel's new creation but also assured fans that the upcoming Marvel series will be just as impressive as the big-screen releases.

Loki (Disney + Hotstar)

Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston's Loki brought fans back into the heart of MCU with glimpses of the Avengers. The show follows the God of Mischief after he picked up the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame and set off a different timeline. While on the run, he gets arrested by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) for breaking the true timeline and ends up crossing paths with his true destiny.

Squid Game (Netflix)

Earlier this year, the Netflix series Squid Game featuring a group of people forced to play deadly childhood games took the world by storm. The thriller series explores the difference in class and power as people with debt are forced to play deadly games to earn money while the wealthy watch as the number of participants are reduced to one.

Mare of Easttown (Disney + Hotstar)

Mare of Easttown led by Kate Winslet received praise from fans as well as critics. The seven-part series focuses on a small town reckoning with a brutal murder. The actress playing the detective in the crime drama is not only investigating a murder but also has to deal with her own life's shortcoming. The show also bagged 16 nominations at Emmys 2021.

The Family Man (Amazon Prime Video)

After a successful season one, the makers returned with another edge-of-the-seat thriller in 2021. The 10-part series brought Srikant Tiwari played by Manoj Bajpayee back into the world of hostile situations and dealing with his family issues. The acclaimed show directed by Raj & DK also stars Sharib Hashmi, Uday Mahesh, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini, Samantha Akkineni and others in pivotal roles.

Only Murders In The Building (Disney + Hotstar)

The critically acclaimed series follows three strangers played by Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez who share an obsession with a true-crime podcast. After a suspicious death in their apartment building, the three neighbours decide to start their own program while investigating the death, which the police ruled a suicide.

The Witcher 2 (Netflix)

The Witcher based on the best-selling series of the same name by, Andrzej Sapkowski is returning for season 2. The epic fantasy talks mainly about fate, family and destiny as it follows story of Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than monsters and beasts.

Money Heist 5 Volume 1 & 2 (Netflix)

The hit Spanish show is close to the finale at the end of 2021. The thriller lasted for five seasons with two of the biggest heists the world has seen. Lead a mastermind called The Professor, the team of robbers set to rob Spin's biggest bank but have been stuck inside for two seasons and the team members are gunned down one by one.

Aarya 2 (Disney + Hotstar)

Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya has returned with a season two. The first season received global recognition when it was nominated for International Emmys 2021. The show follows Aarya who is forced to make questionable choices after her husband is assassinated. Aarya soon realises the only way to protect her children is if she takes charge of their dodgy family business. In season 2, Aarya will be taking her enemies head-on and run the cartel as a don.

Special Ops 1.5 (Disney + Hotstar)

While Special Ops was released in 2020, the makers releases a mini-series in 2021 starring the leading star of the show and the RAW agency Himmat Singh played by Kay Kay Menon. The show left many impressed with not only Kay Kay Menon's acting but also the storytelling making Himmat Singh a one of a kind fiction agent.