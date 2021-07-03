Top 6 OTT Releases To Watch Out For In July 2021: Toofaan, Fear Street, Gunpowder Milkshake & More

This month OTT platforms have plenty of big releases in English as well as Hindi. From Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan to Taapsee Pannu's Hassen Dillruba. We also have some action entertainers like The Tomorrow War, and Gunpowder Milkshake. OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are gearing up to release some unexpected stories across different genres including horror as well as romantic comedies. While Netflix is bringing the Fear Street Trilogy one releasing each week, Amazon Prime Video is all set to take the audience on a journey with The Pursuit of Love.

Here are the top eight releases to watch out for in July 2021

Toofaan (Amazon Prime Video - July 18)

Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, follows the journey of a wannabe boxer and street goon from Mumbai to becoming a well-known boxer. The film also stars Murnal Thakur who inspires him to aim higher.

Hungama 2 (Disney+ Hotstar - July 23)

The film marking Shilpa Shetty's return is a sequel to the 2003 release Hungama. The film also stars Paresh Rawal Meezaan Jaffery, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles. Priyadarshan directorial is set to be a laughing riot.

Gunpowder Milkshake (Netflix - July 14)

The female-led action entertainer follows Karen Gillan and Lena Headey as estranged mother-daughter pair, who are international assassins. After a high-stakes mission goes wrong, Gillan and Headey put their differences aside and team up in order to take down a ruthless crime lord played by Paul Giamatti.

The Pursuit of Love (Amazon Prime Video - July 30)

The film based on a book of the same name follows two cousins in an upper-class family as they attempt to navigate heartbreaks and growing pains in 1945. The three-part series stars Lilly James, Emily Beecham, Dominic West, Andrew Scott, and Emily Mortimer.

The Tomorrow War (Amazon Prime Video -July 2)

The Tomorrow War follows ex-military personnel who is a biology teacher, who gets deployed to fight in a war 30 years from now, where the Earth has been attacked by alien species and humanity is on the verge of extinction. Chris Pratt charms his way through the film with great cinematography, making it a worthy watch.

Fear Street Trilogy (Netflix - July 2, 9, 16)

Based on books by RL Stine, the trilogy will genre hop between urban legends, murder mysteries, gothic horror, supernatural scares and slasher fare. While the books were PG, the film have been rated R. The three films are reportedly tied to the origin story for the bloodthirsty witch and the town's time-spanning teens seek will put an end to her carnage, in the final release.