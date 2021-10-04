Top 8 OTT Release Of October 2021: Sardar Udham, Rashmi Rocket, You Season 3 & More

Theatres have begun reopening across the country and will be bringing several big releases coming to the big screen. However, OTT also has plenty of promising domestic as well as international releases on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more. Some of the big releases include Jake Gyllenhaal's The Guilty, as well as the anticipated, shows like the thriller You Season 3. Meanwhile, Bollywood releases like Rashmi Rocket and Sardar Udham are also releasing on the home small screen.

Here are the top 8 releases to watch out for in October 2021,

Rashmi Rocket - ZEE5 - Oct 15

Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket is all set to release on OTT platform ZEE5 on October 15, 2021. The film follows an Indian athlete who sues the Indian association for unethical practices as she faces backlash from people over he physical appearance. Directed by Akarsh Khurana also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles.

Shiddat - Disney Plus Hotstar - Oct 1

Shiddat released on Disney Plus Hotstar stars Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan, and Diana Penty in lead roles. The film directed by Kunal Deshmukh is a romantic drama about and follows a passionate love story, produced by Maddock films.

Break Point - Zee5 - Oct 1

The seven-part docuseries traces Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi's childhood to their remarkable professional career as international tennis players. The two in the series also open up about their friendship and their eventual split that shook Indian tennis as well their worldwide fans.

You Season 3- Netflix - Oct 15

The hit show is all set to return for a third season with Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti. The new episodes will follow Joe and Love as they are raising their newborn son, Henry, in the Californian suburb of Madre Linda. However, their relationship dynamic takes a new turn as Joe continues to repeat the cycle of obsession with a burgeoning interest in Natalie, the next-door neighbour.

Locke And Key Season 2- Netflix- Oct 22

After over a year, Netflix is bringing back the fantasy series Locke And Key. The show follows three kids Tyler, Kinsey and Bode, who have returned to their dead father' childhood home. However, the Massachusetts mansion called Keyhouse has many untold secrets to it. Season two is set to uncover more dangers hiding in the house.

The Guilty - Netflix - Oct 1

The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal is a remake of the Danish drama Den skyldige. The movie will see Jake Gyllenhaal in the role of a 911 operator trying to help a woman trying to escape from a perpetrator. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Nic Pizzolatto.

Sardar Udham - Amazon Prime Video - Oct 16

Vicky Kaushal's film Sardar Udham is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The film is a compelling thriller drama, about a man who avenges the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire.

Little Things Season 4- Netflix- Oct 15

The slice of life, series Little Things is coming back with season 4. The beloved show is best known for the leading pair's story filled with love, longing, and life between two characters. Little Things' new episodes will be available to stream on Netflix on October 15.