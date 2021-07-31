Top 8 OTT Release To Watch In August 2021: Bhuj, Shershaah, Kissing Booth 3, Annette & More

While theatres are slowly reopening around the country, OTT platforms have shown no signs of slowing down. New releases are announced every month and new titles are attended to the platform's catalogue almost every day. Some of the awaited releases in August 2021 include Bollywood festival releases Shershaah and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Meanwhile, the final instalment of the Netflix Kissing Booth will also be release this month.

Here are some of the unmissable releases of August 2021

Bhuj: The Pride of India (Disney+ Hotstar - August 11)

Bhuj: The Pride of India, set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war will recount the heroic story of how 300 ladies from a town in Gujarat helped the Indian Air Force in recreating the airbase that was obliterated in the PAF ground strikes. While Ajay Devgn fills the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the film also stars, Nora Fatehi, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kellar and more.

Shershaah (Amazon Prime Video - August 9)

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah is a biographical war action film based on the 1999 Kargil war. The film follows the journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra who sacrificed his life fighting for the motherland. The film also stars Kiara Advani as his love interest.

What If...? (Disney+ Hotstar - August 11)

The first animated release in the MCU will follow unknown stories of characters in the cinematic universe. It will also answer questions as to how different the MCU would look if certain characters followed different paths in life. This anthology series will be non-cannon but will be enjoyable by the fans as the voice cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Chadwick Boseman and Tom Hiddleston.

The Kissing Booth 3 (Netflix - August 11)

Netflix's popular rom-com series is set to end with Kissing Booth 3 as Elle finally has to choose between her best friend Lee and boyfriend Noah. Elle has to decide where to spend the next four years of college. Though the plot may turn out to be predictable, the film is set to bring an emotional end tot he series on August 11.

Beckett (Netflix - August 13)

John David Washington in Beckett will be seen as an American tourist, who becomes the target of a manhunter after a devastating accident. The action thriller also stars Alicia Vikander in a pivotal role. The trailer had created quite the buzz and is expected to create a similar stir among fans as Extraction did in early 2020.

Nine Perfect Strangers (Amazon Prime Video - August 18)

The series starring Nicole Kidman is another awaited book adaptation. The story based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty will follow a group of people who attend a wellness retreat together. However, soon the strangers find out things aren't quite what they seem. The cast also includes Luke Evans, Michael Shannon and Melissa McCarthy, and the series will hit Hulu in mid-August.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Netflix - August 23)

While everyone is waiting for the release of The Witcher Season 2, Netflix is set to offer an animated film titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The film will focus on Vesemir, Geralt's mentor and fellow Witcher. Not much is know about the film's plot but Netflix has described the title as, "Vesemir, a cocky young witcher, delights in slaying monsters for coin. When a dangerous new power rises on the Continent, Vesemir learns that some witchering jobs are about more than just money."

Annette (Amazon Prime Video - August 29)

Annette reportedly is a musical drama following Henry, a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humour. He falls in love with Ann, a world-renowned opera singer. Together they form a passionate and glamorous couple, however, with the birth of their first child their lives are turned upside down. The film stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard in leading roles.

Sweet Girl (Netflix - August 20)

Starring Jason Mamoa, the film is a crime thriller. Ray Copper, who holds a pharmaceutical company responsible for the death of his wife vows to bring justice to her. However, when looking for the truth he finds more than he bargained for endangering the only family he has left, his daughter (Isabela Merced). Directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza, it also stars Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis and Michael Raymond-James.