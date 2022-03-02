Top 8 OTT Releases In March 2022: Jalsa, Rudra, Moon Knight, The Adam Project & More

OTT releases in March 2022 include some big releases as well as anticipated web shows across the globe. Some of the recently announced releases include Vidya Balan's Jalsa, as well as Netflix's, awaited Sci-fi movie The Adam Project.

Meanwhile, shows like Ajay Devgn's Rudra and Disney Plus's Moon Knight will be hitting the respective streaming services throughout the month. South Korean film, The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure will also be making its way to Netflix as one of the International releases along with Turning Red for Disney Plus Hostar.

Squid Game Breaks Records At SAG Awards; Lee Jung-Jae, Jung Ho-Yeon's Show Wins Big

Here is the complete list of shows and movies to watch out for in March 2022

Jalsa (Amazon Prime Video) - March 18, 2022

Jalsa starring Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on March 18, 2022. The film reportedly portrays a tale of conflict narrated through the life of a cook and a famous journalist. It also stars Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla in pivotal roles.

Rudra - The Edge of Darkness (Disney+ Hotstar) - March 4, 2022

Ajay Devgn's awaited show is a remake of the famous British series Luther. It follows the dark take on a cop's quest of finding facts and bringing victims to justice with the help of a killer. Ajay Devgn is all set to play the titular character who uses his impeccable mind as a weapon.

Undekhi Season 2 (SonyLIV) - March 4, 2022

A second season of SonyLIV's thriller Undekhi has returned as the Atwals begin their quest of revenge. Directed by Ashish R Shukla, the series stars Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Anchal Singh in pivotal roles.

The Adam Project (Netflix) - March 4, 2022

Ryan Reynolds's sci-fi film follows time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future. While on the journey he also gets a chance to reconcile with his father played by Mark Ruffalo.

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (Netflix) - March 3, 2022

Recently Netflix revealed that the Korean theatrical release The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure will be making its way to Netflix on March 2, 2022. The film follows a group of pirates hoping to find the lost treasure at the bottom of the sea.

Turning Red (Disney+ Hotstar) - March 11, 2022

Turning Red is a coming of age story of Mei Lee who is torn between being her mother's obedient daughter and the chaos of her youth. She also has a special ability that helps her turning into a red panda when she gets too excited.

Ajay Devgn Opens Up About Working On International Projects; 'Talks Are On'

Moon Knight (Disney+ Hotstar) - March 30, 2022

The first episode of the show ill be released on March 30, 2022. The show follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

Anamika (ALT Balaji) - March 10, 2022

Anamika starring Sunny Leone is an action thriller series following an undercover agent who has gone rogue. It is directed by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and also features actors Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Samir Soni, Shehzad Shaikh and Ayaz Khan.