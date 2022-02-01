Top 8 OTT Releases Of February 2022: Gehraiyaan, Rocket Boys, The Fame Game, Looop Lapeta & More

Indian streaming platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, SonyLiv and Disney+ Hotstar have the most awaited releases of February 2022. Surprisingly, this month there are more Indian releases than International original content coming out. The month begins with several Hindi shows and movies including Taapsee Pannu's Looop Lapeta, and Richa Chadha's The Great Indian Murder. Meanwhile, select international releases are Valentine's week special I Want You Back and the drama Inventing Anna.

Here are the top 8 OTT releases to watch out for in February 2022,

Looop Lapeta (February 4, 2022) - Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Aakash Bhatia, the sci-fi thriller stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles. This movie is the official Hindi remake of the German movie Run Lola Run. It revolves around a girl played by Taapsee, who races against time in order to save her boyfriend from a dangerous situation.

The Great Indian Murder (February 4, 2022) - Disney+ Hotstar

Based on Vikas Swarup's book Six Suspects, the Hotstar series revolves around crime, vengeance and politics. The show directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia features an ensemble cast of Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav and Shashank Arora.

Rocket Boys (February 4, 2022) - SonyLIV

The historical drama is based on the life of Indian nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. The eight-episode series is a tribute to the legends of the nation's space programmes, played by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh. Directed by Abhay Pannu, Rocket Boys will start streaming from February 4, 2022 on SonyLIV.

Reacher (February 4, 2022) - Amazon Prime Video

Reacher is a crime thriller based on the Jack Reacher books. The first season developed by Nick Santora is based on the international bestseller, Killing Floor by Lee Child. The show follows Jack Reacher who is arrested for a murder he did not commit. Soon he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians.

Gehraiyaan (February 11, 2022) - Amazon Prime Video

Shakun Batra's upcoming relationship drama, Gehraiyaan is set to release on Amazon Prime Video this month. The film starring Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Naseeruddin Shah is a story of love, marriage, infidelity and betrayal. The film follows Deepika's character, an ambitious woman in her 30s struggling with her career and a six-year-old relationship.

I Want You Back (February 11, 2022) - Amazon Prime Video

Starring Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez and Scott Eastwood, the romantic comedy follows two thirty-something strangers Peter and Emma who have recently broken up with their respective partners. They team up to get back with their exes, at any cost. Directed by Jason Orley the film is a perfect Valentines week release.

Inventing Anna (February 11, 2022) - Netflix

Based on the New York article 'How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People' by Jessica Pressler, the Netflix show follows a journalist chasing down the story of Anna Delvey. A young girl who convinced New York's elite she was a German heiress and was later arrested for fraud and embezzlement.

The Fame Game (February 25, 2022) - Netflix

The show marks Madhuri Dixit's first OTT release. Formerly called as Finding Anamika, the show uncovers the mystery of a Bollywood superstar after she had gone missing. Apart from Madhuri, it also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jaferi in the lead roles. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, the series is set to release on February 25, 2022.